Brokers Offer Predictions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.