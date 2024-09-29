Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,796. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

