Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.4 %

BEPC opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $33.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.