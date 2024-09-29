CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of KMX opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,843. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

