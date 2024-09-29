Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 708,191 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 2,084,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.