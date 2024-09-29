CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.37.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.