CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

