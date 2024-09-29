Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 461,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 367,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.