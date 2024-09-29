Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $127.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHH

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,241 shares of company stock worth $5,517,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,504,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $132.77 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $134.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.