Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $219.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.63.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 2.3 %

CTAS opened at $202.35 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $119.69 and a twelve month high of $211.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Cintas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.