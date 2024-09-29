Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leede Financial downgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.52 million. Research analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 1.4156977 earnings per share for the current year.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.
