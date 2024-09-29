Citigroup Boosts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $63.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,498,618.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,031,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,498,618.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,031,053.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,239 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,781 in the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

