Citigroup Boosts THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $124.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.75.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock opened at $109.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.34. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 35.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 296,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,201 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.