Citigroup Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $23.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.82. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,096 shares of company stock worth $23,603,793 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $2,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

