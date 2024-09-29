Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $87.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

