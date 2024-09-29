Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMA

Comerica Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMA opened at $59.38 on Friday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 39.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.