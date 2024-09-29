Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.1 %

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

