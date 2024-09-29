Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,687,000 after buying an additional 123,654 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,845,000 after purchasing an additional 125,859 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

