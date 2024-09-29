Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Short Interest Update

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the August 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRBG

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,232,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 14,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,729 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.