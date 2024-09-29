Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $61.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.94.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.