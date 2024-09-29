Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Country Garden Price Performance
CTRYY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 276,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.
Country Garden Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.