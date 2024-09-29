Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

CTRYY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $3.75. 276,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

