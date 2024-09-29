Craig Hallum Increases Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $37.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

