Critical Analysis: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Medical REIT and Pacific Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Pacific Office Properties Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $137.70 million 4.71 $20.61 million $0.23 42.96 Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 4.18% 1.09% 0.45% Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

