Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $4,425,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

