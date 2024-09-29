DA Davidson Downgrades HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HBT Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of HBT opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $683.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. HBT Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HBT Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,497,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1,082.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

