David Arthur Raggett Sells 212,400 Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) insider David Arthur Raggett sold 212,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.69), for a total value of £902,700 ($1,208,757.36).

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

LON TPFG opened at GBX 427.50 ($5.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.53 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.42. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 270.20 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($6.56). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 460.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,842.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.98) to GBX 589 ($7.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.89) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

