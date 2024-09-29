Dianthus Therapeutics’ (DNTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $799.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 860.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 72,509 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

