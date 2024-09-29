Dillard’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $28.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Dillard’s stock opened at $394.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

