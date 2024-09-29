Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVDD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $28.21.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0728 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:NVDD Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.