Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2024

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 31st total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVDD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $28.21.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0728 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDDFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.