Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 17,000 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total transaction of C$2,855,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,198.75.

On Thursday, September 12th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total transaction of C$1,679,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total value of C$1,706,874.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total value of C$1,646,000.00.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$167.84 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$169.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$146.98. The stock has a market cap of C$236.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.7644788 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$163.38.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

