Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

EGRX stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.