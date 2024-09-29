Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,343 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16,966.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 204,457 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 203,259 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $749,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.70 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.