Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$37.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

EFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.88.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$28.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$28.89. The stock has a market cap of C$11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.65.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of C$375.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6895933 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,074.40. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

