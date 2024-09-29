ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 24.63% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

