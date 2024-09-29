Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 397.51% from the stock’s current price.

Entera Bio Trading Up 4.5 %

ENTX opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

About Entera Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

