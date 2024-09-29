EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $36.53 on Thursday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after buying an additional 464,781 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after buying an additional 632,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after acquiring an additional 265,297 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

