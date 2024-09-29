Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IMAX Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

