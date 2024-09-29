Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.