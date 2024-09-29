Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Down 13.4 %
LON:FAR opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.53. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferro-Alloy Resources
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.