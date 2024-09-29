FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.41 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 3,906.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 280,161 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $130,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 769,586 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

