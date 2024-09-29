First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock worth $536,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 257.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 27.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.62 on Friday. First Busey has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

