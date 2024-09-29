Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.24. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

