Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Garmin by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

