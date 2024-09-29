GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $442.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.32.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.74 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. Research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

