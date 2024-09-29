Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair cut shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.36.

GPN stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,307,000 after buying an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after buying an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,764,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,044,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

