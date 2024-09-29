Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Up 42.0% in September

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Global X Aging Population ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF stock. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. REDW Wealth LLC owned 0.53% of Global X Aging Population ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

