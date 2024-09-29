Gregory M. Bryant Sells 30,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $232.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

