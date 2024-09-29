Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSE HE opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

