Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $174.59 million, a PE ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $381,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.