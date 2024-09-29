HC Wainwright Increases Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target to $22.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WVE. B. Riley started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of -1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

