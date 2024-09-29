HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

